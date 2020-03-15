Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of Princeton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

