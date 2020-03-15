Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of CGNX opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

