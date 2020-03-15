ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.47.

NYSE:COP opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 246,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

