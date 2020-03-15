Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

CSCO stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

