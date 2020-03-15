Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTRN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 107,403 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

