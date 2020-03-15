Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.

NYSE DFS opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

