TheStreet Lowers Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,207,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,906,000 after buying an additional 2,467,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.