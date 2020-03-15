Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) vs. Famous Dave’s of America (NYSE:DAVE) Critical Comparison

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yum China and Famous Dave’s of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 1 7 0 2.88 Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yum China currently has a consensus target price of $51.08, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Famous Dave’s of America has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.92%. Given Famous Dave’s of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Famous Dave’s of America is more favorable than Yum China.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yum China and Famous Dave’s of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.78 billion 1.79 $713.00 million $1.88 22.20 Famous Dave’s of America $54.89 million 0.59 $4.86 million N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Famous Dave’s of America.

Volatility & Risk

Yum China has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and Famous Dave’s of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 8.12% 22.96% 10.51% Famous Dave’s of America 5.72% 19.41% 8.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yum China beats Famous Dave’s of America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 4, 2019, it owned 17 locations and franchised 124 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

