Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 62,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $8,402,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

