Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,301 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $335.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $252.03 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

