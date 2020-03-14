Bowie Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 4.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $7,799,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 392,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 542,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,949,250. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

