Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 317,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

