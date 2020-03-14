Bell Bank Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

