Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 428 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $308,060,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,201,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,433,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,421.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

