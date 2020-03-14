Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 3,182 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

