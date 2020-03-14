Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,114 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Cfra decreased their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

