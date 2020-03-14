Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,616,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,106,000 after buying an additional 815,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

