NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stake Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.21% of NeoGenomics worth $37,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,489,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,238,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

NEO opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

