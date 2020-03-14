Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $32.40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,986.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,672.00 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.