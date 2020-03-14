Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,653 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 556.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,995.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,730 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

