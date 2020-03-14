Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

