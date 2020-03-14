Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,219.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,422.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.16. The stock has a market cap of $838.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

