1,428 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,353,000 after purchasing an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $206.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.58. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.48 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 3,182 Shares of Oracle Co.
Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 3,182 Shares of Oracle Co.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,114 Shares of Under Armour Inc
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,114 Shares of Under Armour Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson
Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips
Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips
NeoGenomics, Inc. Stake Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.
NeoGenomics, Inc. Stake Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $32.40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $32.40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report