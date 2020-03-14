1,428 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,353,000 after purchasing an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $206.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.58. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.48 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

