JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.32 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

