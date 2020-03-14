Credit Suisse AG Has $22.92 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Avery Dennison worth $22,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $106.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.05. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.30.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

