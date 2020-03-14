254,416 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 254,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,218,000. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $170.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.68 and a 200 day moving average of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.34 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Aegis lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

