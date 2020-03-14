BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $270.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day moving average of $292.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $227.41 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.04.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

