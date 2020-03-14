Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $47.93 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

