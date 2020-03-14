Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,413,000 after buying an additional 365,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.04.

Shares of MA opened at $270.01 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $227.41 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

