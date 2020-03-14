Blair William & Co. IL Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.36.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

