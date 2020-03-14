Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

