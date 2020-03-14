Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,136 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.37% of Harley-Davidson worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2,397.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

