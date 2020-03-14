51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,968 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.40% of 51job worth $22,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after buying an additional 395,983 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 327,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 51job by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in 51job by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on JOBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 51job in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

