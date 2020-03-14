Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of VF worth $37,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,681,000 after purchasing an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of VF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 58,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of VF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 306,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 624,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 101,964 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

VFC stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

