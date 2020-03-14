Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75.

