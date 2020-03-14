Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $43.18 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

