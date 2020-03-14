Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,347,000 after acquiring an additional 215,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,786,383.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,104.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

