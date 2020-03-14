SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,900 shares of company stock worth $8,808,283 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

