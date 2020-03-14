Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,016 Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.31% of National Presto Industries worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NPK opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.