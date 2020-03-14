Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 297.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $45.47 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

