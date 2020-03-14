Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,858 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.70.

GLOB opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12. Globant SA has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $141.67.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

