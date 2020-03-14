Citigroup Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 691.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NYSE:BKH opened at $65.89 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $60.46 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

