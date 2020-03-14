430,022 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 430,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $509,173,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after buying an additional 2,869,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,055,000 after buying an additional 2,104,898 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

