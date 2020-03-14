1,993 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Aegis raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

FB opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.68 and a 200 day moving average of $197.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

