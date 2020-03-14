BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,695 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $369,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

