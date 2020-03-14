Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Apple comprises 2.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,823.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.10 and a 200 day moving average of $267.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

