Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

