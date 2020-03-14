Key Financial Inc Invests $6.38 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. Apple makes up approximately 6.0% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.10 and its 200-day moving average is $267.63. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.