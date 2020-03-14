Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.