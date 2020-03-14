Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

